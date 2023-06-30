News you can trust since 1877
Wanted Waterlooville man thought to be in Portsmouth 'returned to prison'

A wanted man from Waterlooville who was thought to have been in Portsmouth has been put back behind bars.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST

Lee Graham, 51, from Waterlooville was wanted by police on return to prison. Residents were told to call 999 if they spotted him.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued an appeal to find Graham on June 20. He has now been located.

Lee Graham has now been found. Picture: Habibur RahmanLee Graham has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The force reported on Facebook: ‘You may recall our appeal to find wanted man Lee Graham. We are pleased to say that he has now been returned to prison.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

