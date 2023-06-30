Lee Graham, 51, from Waterlooville was wanted by police on return to prison. Residents were told to call 999 if they spotted him.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued an appeal to find Graham on June 20. He has now been located.

Lee Graham has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The force reported on Facebook: ‘You may recall our appeal to find wanted man Lee Graham. We are pleased to say that he has now been returned to prison.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

