Warning as thieves smash their way into cars in Portsmouth

THIEVES have smashed their way into three cars and stolen cash – and binoculars.

CCTV posted online captures the moment when a gang preys on a car in Warren Avenue, Milton.

Cars have been damaged in Warren Avenue, Milton, sparking warnings from police. The vandalism took place on Sunday, December 16

Now police have warned cars have been targeted in Schooner Way and Moorings Way, in Milton, Portsmouth.

All the cars were damaged between late on Saturday and the early hours of Sunday, December 16.

Police are warning people not to leave valuables in their cars – even if they are of low value.

The incidents were:

:: Warren Avenue: Between half past midnight and 11.50am on December 16, the window of Peugeot 207 was smashed. Nothing stolen. Reference: 44180467159.

Between 3pm on December 15 and 9.45am on December 16. Window of Citroen smashed. Nothing stolen. Reference: 44180467059.

:: Schooner Way: Between 7pm on December 15 and 10am on December 16. Window of Honda FRV broken and binoculars stolen. Reference: 44180467055.

:: Moorings Way: Between 9pm on December 16 and 8am on December 16. Door of a Nissan Micra found to be open and small amount of money had been taken from inside the vehicle. Reference: 44180467002.