Warning as vans are targeted in Portsmouth crimewave

VANS are being broken into and raided as part of a fresh crimewave, police have said.

A surge of break-ins has been reported across Pauslgrove, Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Hilsea and Copnor, Hampshire Constabulary has warned.

The latest crime took place in Central Road, Drayton.

A gang of three men had been attempting to break into a vehicle in the street, between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Sunday evening, when they were disturbed, police reported.

The group fled in a black car. Officers are now hunting the trio and appealing for witnesses in the area to call 101.

In the wake of the crimewave, police are now urging van-owners to take extra precautions.

The advice includes: making sure all vehicle doors are locked, windows and sunroof are closed; park in a busy area if possible, with good lighting and CCTV coverage; where possible, remove items of value and secure them in a safe place and apply security markings to all high-value work tools.