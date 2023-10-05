News you can trust since 1877
Warning issued after drone illegally flown over Solent Airport and reported to authorities

A warning has been issued after a drone was illegally flown over Solent Airport.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
Social media footage of a drone being flown over the Daedalus airport, which was not permitted, has been reported to the authorities. The incident sparked the Lee-on-the-Solent based airport to issue a reminder to those flying drones in the area with a map indicating where people can fly their devices.

A post on Facebook from Solent Airport said: “We have been made aware of footage on YouTube and a Facebook post from 2 October. For the avoidance of doubt the images were inside the Flight Restriction Zone (FRZ) and not authorised by the airport. This is an illegal activity and has been reported to the relevant authorities.

Solent Airport image of restriction zone when flying drones. Pic: Solent Airport DaedalusSolent Airport image of restriction zone when flying drones. Pic: Solent Airport Daedalus
“This image pictures the scale of the FRZ around Solent Airport Daedalus. The shape of FRZ is constructed by using the Aerodrome Traffic Zone (ATZ) and a Runway Protection Zone with a shape 5km by 1km starting from the threshold at Runway 05. FRZ extends upwards to a height of 2,000 feet above the airfield.”

The post added: “Our neighbouring Fleetlands ATZ is also protected by the same rule. And both zones are active regardless of our hours of operation. If you intend to operate a drone within the area, please email [email protected] and ask for an application form to fill in. Please allow at least one working day for the permission to be processed.

“For a more interactive map to find out whether your intended operation location falls within the zone, this link provided by the NATS’s UAS website is very useful https://nats-uk.ead-it.com/.../en/uas-restriction-zones/.”