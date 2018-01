VANDALS smashing up property have prompted a police hunt.

A spate of criminal damage has been reported in the Swanwick area over the past few days.

Police say property was targeted in Lower Swanwick Road and Danube Drive on Thursday between 9am and 3pm.

Officers are now warning residents in the area to be vigilant and contact them if they see anything suspicious.

They are also urging witnesses to the any of the crimes to come forward and call them on 101, quoting reference number 44170502484.