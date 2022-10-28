Warped Waterlooville paedophile who was spared jail after being found with nearly 1,500 child abuse images is summoned back to court
A WARPED paedophile sentenced earlier this year after being caught with nearly 1,500 ‘disturbing’ images of sexual abuse - including of a baby in ‘distress’ and dead animals - was back before court for breaches.
Waterlooville pervert Mark Bell, 63, claimed he had an ‘obsession’ due to his obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) that saw him go online to oust conspiracy theorists before his browsing descended into criminality.
In February, Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Bell, of Blackbird Close, was caught by police April 8, 2020, with abuse images.
Bell was found with nearly 1,500 still and moving indecent images of the worst kind. The images found dated back to April 5, 2011, to April 9, 2020.
Bell, of previous good character prior to that sentence, also had 46 prohibited images of a child and 55 extreme pornographic images involving sex with animals dead or alive.
He admitted eight offences related to abuse images and was handed two years in jail suspended for two years, given 35 rehabilitation days, fined £500 and told to pay costs of £150.
He was also told to sign the sex offenders register and comply with a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.
But appearing back at the same court on Friday, Bell was due to be sentenced for five breaches for failing to notify police of usernames for social media accounts - including ‘Ginger Brit’ on Tumblr
An application for a pre-sentence report was granted resulting in the case being adjourned until November 24.
Judge Richard Shepherd said immediate jail would have been imposed but said there ‘might be something to change my mind’ in the probation report.