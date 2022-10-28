Waterlooville pervert Mark Bell, 63, claimed he had an ‘obsession’ due to his obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) that saw him go online to oust conspiracy theorists before his browsing descended into criminality.

In February, Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Bell, of Blackbird Close, was caught by police April 8, 2020, with abuse images.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Bell was found with nearly 1,500 still and moving indecent images of the worst kind. The images found dated back to April 5, 2011, to April 9, 2020.

Bell, of previous good character prior to that sentence, also had 46 prohibited images of a child and 55 extreme pornographic images involving sex with animals dead or alive.

He admitted eight offences related to abuse images and was handed two years in jail suspended for two years, given 35 rehabilitation days, fined £500 and told to pay costs of £150.

He was also told to sign the sex offenders register and comply with a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But appearing back at the same court on Friday, Bell was due to be sentenced for five breaches for failing to notify police of usernames for social media accounts - including ‘Ginger Brit’ on Tumblr

An application for a pre-sentence report was granted resulting in the case being adjourned until November 24.