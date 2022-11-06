Police had to respond to one incident where a rocket was lit and was about to fire at Fort Brockhurst. A video was published on twitter of an officer extinguishing the rocket yesterday evening.

Gosport police said: ‘Fireworks must not be set off in public places. If caught, our response will likely be similar to this one at Fort Brockhurst earlier this evening.’

On the government website, it states firecrackers can only be used in certain places and times. A government statement said: ‘The law says you must not set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places.’