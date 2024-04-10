Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were seen at the cathedral in High Street, Old Portsmouth, on Tuesday around 1pm speaking to members of the clergy after an exterior wall of the holy building was damaged around 10am on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force and cathedral are remaining tight-lipped over the precise details of the damage but said the wall had now been cleaned with a probe underway to see if any crimes had been committed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said they attended a “hate related incident” before adding: “We received a report shortly before 11.15am on Monday 8 April about damage caused to the exterior wall of the Cathedral on the High Street in Old Portsmouth that was caused at around 10.00am on Saturday 6 April.

“The wall has subsequently been cleaned with no permanent damage caused and enquiries are ongoing to establish if any offences have been committed. The Neighbourhood Policing Team was in the area on Tuesday to provide reassurance patrols.”

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Cathedral provided a generic statement that did not specifically address the incident but thanked the police. It is not known whether the church would seek to press charges should police decide criminality has taken place.

A spokesperson for the church said: “As a matter of policy, we refrain from commenting on specific meetings with outside agencies including the police. Our foremost priority remains the welfare of all individuals working, worshipping, and visiting Portsmouth Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We regularly meet and maintain a collaborative relationship with various entities including the police, Portsmouth City Council, and other local authority agencies. Regular communication and coordination with these stakeholders are integral to our commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community, as well as to keep them informed about our day-to-day activities and what’s happening around the Old Portsmouth area.