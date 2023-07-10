News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Southampton police discover cannabis factory on industrial estate

Watch the moment that police officers discover a cannabis factory which contained over 800 plants.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jul 2023, 22:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 22:18 BST

Two people have been arrested from a building in an industrial estate off of Hazel Road, Southampton after the police found a cannabis factory with what’s though to be 844 cannabis plants.

Officers from Southampton East Neighbourhoods, Public order department, marine and drone units were part of the operation to track down the factory.

On the Southampton Cops Facebook page it said: ‘We thanks those in support of our operation and we encourage yourselves and others to keep supporting us and reporting suspicious activity and intelligence to us.’

Police discover a cannabis factory with 844 cannabis plants.
It added: ‘We carried out a warrant at an address in Hazel Road at 10.30am on 4 July and discovered a large quantity of cannabis plants.

‘Albert Danaj, 41, from Southampton, has been charged with producing a class B drug.

‘Erjon Zenelaj, 38, from Southampton, has been charged with producing a class B drug.’

They appeared at court on July 6.