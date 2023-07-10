Officers from Southampton East Neighbourhoods, Public order department, marine and drone units were part of the operation to track down the factory.

On the Southampton Cops Facebook page it said: ‘We thanks those in support of our operation and we encourage yourselves and others to keep supporting us and reporting suspicious activity and intelligence to us.’

Police discover a cannabis factory with 844 cannabis plants.

It added: ‘We carried out a warrant at an address in Hazel Road at 10.30am on 4 July and discovered a large quantity of cannabis plants.

‘Albert Danaj, 41, from Southampton, has been charged with producing a class B drug.