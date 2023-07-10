WATCH: Southampton police discover cannabis factory on industrial estate
Two people have been arrested from a building in an industrial estate off of Hazel Road, Southampton after the police found a cannabis factory with what’s though to be 844 cannabis plants.
Officers from Southampton East Neighbourhoods, Public order department, marine and drone units were part of the operation to track down the factory.
On the Southampton Cops Facebook page it said: ‘We thanks those in support of our operation and we encourage yourselves and others to keep supporting us and reporting suspicious activity and intelligence to us.’
It added: ‘We carried out a warrant at an address in Hazel Road at 10.30am on 4 July and discovered a large quantity of cannabis plants.
‘Albert Danaj, 41, from Southampton, has been charged with producing a class B drug.
‘Erjon Zenelaj, 38, from Southampton, has been charged with producing a class B drug.’