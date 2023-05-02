The video shows a group of police officers moving into the property after knocking in the front door.

In a post on their social media, it said: ‘Drugs supply is a scourge on the community, and we are relentlessly pursuing criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are made a misery.

Police raid a Gosport home on a drugs warrant and manage to seize crack, cannabis and heroin. Picture credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

‘Tackling drugs supply is a big piece of work – from the initial intelligence gathering stages to the arrests and seizure of drugs. And later down the line, convictions in court!