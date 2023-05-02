Watch the moment that police raid a home in Gosport on a drugs warrant
Footage shows the intense moment that police raid a home in Gosport with a drug warrant.
Officers raided a home in Arminers Close, Gosport, this morning on a drugs warrant and they managed to seize crack, heroin and cannabis.
The video shows a group of police officers moving into the property after knocking in the front door.
In a post on their social media, it said: ‘Drugs supply is a scourge on the community, and we are relentlessly pursuing criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are made a misery.
‘Tackling drugs supply is a big piece of work – from the initial intelligence gathering stages to the arrests and seizure of drugs. And later down the line, convictions in court!
‘That’s why it’s important to understand that when you provide information to us about drug dealing, you may not always see immediate police action. But don’t worry, we are working behind the scenes to develop this.’