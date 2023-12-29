Shocking video showing an aggressive supermarket customer in Portsmouth, and the response to his actions, has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened in the Tesco Extra store in Fratton yesterday evening (Thursday, December 28) with video footage widely shared on social media showing a customer acting aggressively towards a member of security staff in the fruit and veg aisles before he was seemingly tackled to the ground by another customer. Watch video embedded within this story, courtesy of Marcus Davis. The supermarket is assisting police with inquiries into the incident and has said that safety of its staff and customers is paramount, with acts of anti-social behaviour not condoned.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police has confirmed that officers were called to the store at 6.03pm on Thursday, December 28 to a report of an assault on a member of security staff at the Tesco store in Fratton Way and confirmed that shortly afterwards made an arrest. In a statement the police said: “A 29-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft from a shop and possession of a controlled drug of class B. He has been given police bail with conditions until Thursday 28 March, 2024, pending further enquiries.”

