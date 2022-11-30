Waterlooville Tesco Express reopens after ram-raiders smash ATM with JCB but thieves still at large a month on
A CONVENIENCE store has reopened after a cash machine was ripped from its wall with a JCB.
The Tesco Express store in Lovedean Lane, Waterlooville, is welcoming back customers a month on after ram-raiders smashed an ATM with a digger.
As previously reported on October 23, a Hampshire Constabulary and Isle of Wight spokeswoman said the raid happened in the early hours. She added: ‘Police were called at 3.45am this morning to reports of a burglary at Tesco Express, Lovedean Lane.
‘It has been reported that offenders were seen to be using a JCB to break into the ATM.’ After the burglary, the shop was shut down for repairs and parts of the store were boarded up while officers carried out an investigation.
A police spokesman said enquiries into the incident are still ongoing a month after it was reported. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220430718, or submit a report online.