Summit speakers with HIOWC Chief Constable Scott Chilton, PCC Donna Jones and DPCC Terry Norton

The event in Winchester was held as part of Safer Business Action Week and Cyber Awareness Week, with experts in the sector updating businesses and charities on the current threats with advice on the range of preventative steps that should be taken.PCC Jones said: “Businesses are a key part of our communities, boosting local economies so this free event was about raising awareness so more cyber criminals and fraudsters can be caught and prosecuted.“The speakers all brought a combined message that we must be vigilant, and arm ourselves with as much information as possible to keep ourselves, our businesses and our communities protected as much as we can from the constant online attacks that devastate livelihoods and cause considerable personal distress and financial ruin.”Delegates heard from local, regional and national cybercrime and fraud experts with speakers from the National Crime Agency, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the South East Cyber Resilience Centre, and the banking industry.PCC Jones added: “Fraud and cybercrime are key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan, and they cost businesses and individuals across the UK billions every year. This event highlighted not only the threats posed but the need to invest and prepare rather than react.

“Businesses that benefit from this knowledge and expertise will help our neighbourhoods feel safer and be safer, and I’m really pleased that my first Cybersecurity and Fraud Summit has had such a positive impact.”Paul Maskall, the Fraud and Cybercrime Prevention Manager at UK Finance, said: “Very often when it comes to fraud and cybercrime, it can catch people at the wrong time when we’re distracted either as individuals or businesses.“We also aren’t necessarily motivated to take on board the education until it’s actually happened to us, but it’s really important we all take fraud and cybercrime seriously.”Detective Superintendent Andy Richardson told attendees: “These conferences are really important because businesses can be very vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

