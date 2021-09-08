Wecock Farm man jailed for 16 weeks after 'revenge attack' on woman's bedding

Michael Chandler, of Kite Close, Wecock Farm, admitted assault by beating on December 2 in Cunningham Road in Purbrook.

The 36-year-old also admitted criminal damage to the woman’s personal items and bedding in what was called a ‘revenge attack’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was given 45 days concurrent for not paying £1,549 court costs from a previous case in 2018.