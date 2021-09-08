Wecock Farm man jailed for 16 weeks after 'revenge attack' on woman's bedding
CITY magistrates jailed a man for 16 weeks for a ‘revenge attack’.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 11:05 am
Michael Chandler, of Kite Close, Wecock Farm, admitted assault by beating on December 2 in Cunningham Road in Purbrook.
The 36-year-old also admitted criminal damage to the woman’s personal items and bedding in what was called a ‘revenge attack’.
He was given 45 days concurrent for not paying £1,549 court costs from a previous case in 2018.
His guilty pleas were taken into account when he was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.