Weekly clinic is fighting back against cyber crime

A CLINIC has been set up by the University of Portsmouth to help raise awareness of cyber crime taking place in the city.

The university is holding weekly Cybercrime Awareness Clinics at the Institute of Criminal Justice Studies.

The clinics, which take place every Monday from 1-3pm, are supported by Hampshire Constabulary.

The group works to conduct research into cyber crime, to help uncover hidden crime and to improve the cyber crime awareness advice available to local communities and organisations.

The group also provides presentations and workshops on cyber crime awareness to local organisations, schools, colleges and community groups.

For more information people can call (023) 9284 3062.