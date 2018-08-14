Westminster crash is a terrorist incident, police confirm

THE crash that injured a number of pedestrians in London this morning is now being treated as a terrorist incident.

At 7.37am today, a silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians, before crashing into the security barrier outside the Houses of Parliament.

READ MORE: Man arrested after car crashes outside Houses of Parliament

The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene by armed officers, on suspicion of terror offences.

He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in police custody.

Police officers say that there was nobody else in the vehicle – which is now being searched. No weapons have been found.

A number of people were injured and have been taken to hospital, but it is said none of the injuries seem to be life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place. Road closures in the area are likely to remain in place for some time. Westminster Tube station is also closed.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0800 789 321 – with requests for footage and pictures to be sent to ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk