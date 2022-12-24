Whatsapp cryptocurrency scammers defraud Hampshire woman of £2,000
A Hampshire woman was almost conned out of £2,000 because she replied to WhatsApp messages about a bogus cryptocurrency investment.
Police say a woman in her 50s in the Winchester area was contacted on WhatsApp, by scammers who claimed to have a gold-plated investment opportunity .
A police spokesman said: ‘The scammer sent documents as proof of legitimacy and persuaded the woman to send sums of cash, with the promise of a greater return at a later date.
‘The victim was also persuaded to download remote access software to her computer to “help” her with navigating trading websites.’
It was reported to police by the victim’s bank, who refused to process a transfer of £2,000.
Sergeant James Hook said: ‘Offences like this one have a significant impact, both financially and emotionally, on victims.
‘Thankfully in this case the bank did refund the money to the victim.
‘We don’t want people to fall into the same trap. Legitimate brokers would never contact you in this way, and always be wary of people that are promising you huge returns on your investment.
‘If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
‘If you think this is happening to you, then please call us on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.’