Whatsapp cryptocurrency scammers defraud Hampshire woman of £2,000

A Hampshire woman was almost conned out of £2,000 because she replied to WhatsApp messages about a bogus cryptocurrency investment.

By Tom Morton
4 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 24th Dec 2022, 11:48am

Police say a woman in her 50s in the Winchester area was contacted on WhatsApp, by scammers who claimed to have a gold-plated investment opportunity .

A police spokesman said: ‘The scammer sent documents as proof of legitimacy and persuaded the woman to send sums of cash, with the promise of a greater return at a later date.

‘The victim was also persuaded to download remote access software to her computer to “help” her with navigating trading websites.’

Scammers contacted a Hampshire woman over Whatsapp to lure her into taking part in a bogus crytocurrency investment
It was reported to police by the victim’s bank, who refused to process a transfer of £2,000.

Sergeant James Hook said: ‘Offences like this one have a significant impact, both financially and emotionally, on victims.

‘Thankfully in this case the bank did refund the money to the victim.

‘We don’t want people to fall into the same trap. Legitimate brokers would never contact you in this way, and always be wary of people that are promising you huge returns on your investment.

‘If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

‘If you think this is happening to you, then please call us on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.’

The Action Fraud website (https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/) has tips on how to avoid falling for scams. Action Fraud can be called on 0300 123 2040.

Advice includes:

• Don’t assume that professional-looking websites, adverts or social media posts that talk of investment opportunities are real. Criminals can use the names of well-known brands or individuals to make their scams appear legitimate

• Don’t be rushed or pressured into making a decision. Genuine bank or financial organisations won’t force you to part with your money in this way

• Avoid uninvited investment offers, especially those received over social media or via cold calls. If you are thinking about making an investment, seek independent advice and thoroughly research the company first.