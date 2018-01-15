Wheelchair user accused of murdering woman in Portsmouth over £100 debt

A screaming woman pleaded for her life before being stabbed to death in a frenzied attack over a £100 debt by a wheelchair-using drug addict, a court heard.

Victoria Arthur is accused of murdering Nadine Burden in her Fratton home after the defendant armed herself with a knife.

Prosecutor Kerry Maylin told jurors at Salisbury Crown Court that an angry Arthur, 44, had sped over to Ms Burden’s shared address in her wheelchair at Toronto Road on January 28 last year before plunging a knife into the victim seven times.

Ms Burden, 36, was found slumped in a hallway by her housemate before medics were called. But despite attempts to save her life she was pronounced dead at 1am on January 29.

The prosecutor said a neighbour saw Arthur approach Ms Burden’s home before hearing the words ‘have it’ several times followed by ‘screams’ from the victim while she begged for her life when pleading repeatedly ‘please stop’.

Another nearby resident saw a person inside the hallway just after 11pm while leaning up against the wall.

Arthur, who denies murder, was then seen shutting the door and cleaning the handle before quickly making off to Kingston Road. She was seen on CCTV returning to partner Julie Palmer’s address in Westminster Place.

The court also heard that Arthur’s clothes had been washed when police turned up at Ms Palmer’s address.

Arthur, of Hope House, Milton Road, was attempting to reclaim £100 for her partner Ms Palmer after she had lent the money to Ms Burden in two instalments of £70 and £30.

‘I’m telling you now, bad things are going to happen to you if you don’t get my girl’s money through the letterbox,’ Arthur told Ms Burden in a voicemail played to the court.

Arthur accepts she went to Ms Burden’s home with a knife and stabbed her twice but claims the incident happened after a tussle when Ms Burden had bundled her to the floor.

Two psychiatrists stated Arthur suffered from an alcohol dependency disorder and opiate abuse disorder, Miss Maylin said.

