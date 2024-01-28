Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating the incident, which took place in Whiteley on January 22.

A force spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information following a shoplifting incident in Whiteley. At 6.30pm on 22 January, a woman stole several items worth an approximate £680 from the Holland and Barrett store in Whiteley Shopping Centre. Following initial enquiries, we are releasing a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak to regarding this incident.

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a shoplifting incident in Whiteley

"She is described as white, aged 25-30, about 5ft 6in tall, average build, with long black wavy hair. She is wearing a white cap, white puffer jacket, black trousers and black boots. She was carrying one light-coloured bag and one black bag with a quilted pattern."