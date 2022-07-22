David Thomas Lane, 37, of South Ham Road, Basingstoke, passed away following a collision involving a blue Ford Ka on Worting Road in the early hours of July 17.

His wife Pauline said: ‘It is just heartbreaking to even be writing this.

‘Dave was loved and cared for by so many people.

David Thomas Lane. Picture: Hampshire Police

‘He was popular, funny and a genuine good guy, who will always be remembered for his cheeky smile and infectious laugh.

‘Family and friends were Dave’s life and meant the world to him. He was a wonderful and loving husband, son, brother and uncle.

‘Dave had a large and very close wider family and words cannot begin to express the hole his passing will leave in all of our lives.

‘Dave was taken from us far too soon and we are all devastated by this, but we want him to be remembered for living life to the full and enjoying every moment.

‘To us all, he was the joker in the room, and we will always love him for that. Rest in peace Dave, we love you.’

The family would like to express their gratitude to those people who tried to help David following the incident.

Pauline added: ‘It takes great strength and courage to try and help a stranger and it warms our hearts to know people tried to save him.

‘We cannot thank them enough for this.’