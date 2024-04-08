Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage in Bevois Valley Road, Southampton over the weekend. During the incident, which occurred between 11:30pm and 11:45pm on Saturday (March 6), one of Sobar’s windows was smashed. It is reported that an attempt was also made to damage the main entrance to Aldi.

The police are now appealing for information about what happened. A 23-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He was detained in Bevois Valley Road shortly before midnight on Saturday. He has since been released on conditional police bail, pending further enquiries. Bail date of Saturday, July 6.

