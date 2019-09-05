Woman, 21, sexually assaulted while walking through Southsea

THIS image has been released after a woman was sexually assaulted in the street.

The 21-year-old woman was approached from behind by a man who ‘touched her inappropriately’ over her clothing in St Paul’s Road, Southsea, at around 8am on Saturday, August 31.

Police would like to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault in Southsea.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify the man, which appears to have been snapped on a mobile phone.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190310721.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.