A woman accused of assisting the suspect in a murder on a London-bound train blew a kiss while appearing in court.

Chelsea Mitchell, 27, appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court this morning charged with assisting an offender.

Darren Shane Pencille, 35, is accused of stabbing 51-year-old Lee Pomeroy to death on a train between Guildford and London on Friday.

Mr Pomeroy was travelling on the train with his teenage son, and was due to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday.

Mother-of-one Mitchell, who is Mr Pencille’s partner, allegedly helped the alleged killer leave the scene and to change his appearance on January 4.

It is alleged that she picked Mr Pencille up from the station in her car.

She is accused of helping him to leave the scene, discard his clothing and change his appearance, including by buying razor blades.

She appeared before magistrates wearing a grey tracksuit, speaking only to confirm her name, date of birth, that she lives in Willbury Road in Farnham, and that she is white British.

Mitchell was remanded in custody and appear at Guildford Crown Court this afternoon.

Lee Pomeroy who was stabbed to death on-board a Guildford to London Waterloo train on Friday. British Transport Police/PA Wire

During the brief hearing at the crown court Mitchell blew a kiss to people in the public gallery as she left the dock.

Mr Pencille who also appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court this morning, telling the court that he was ‘innocent until proven guilty' and claimed that he was ‘hearing voices’.

He also appeared at Guildford Crown Court this afternoon where he nodded to confirm his identity, then stood quietly as he was addressed by the judge.

Judge Robert Fraser remanded the pair in custody to appear by prison video-link at the same court on February 7.

Mr Pencille is accused of launching the attack after the alleged victim followed him into a neighbouring carriage on a train following an argument.

A court heard Mr Pomeroy, who lived in Guildford and owned an IT firm, suffered nine stab wounds when he was knifed to death near to his 14-year-old son.

Mr Pencille is said to have left the London-bound train at Clandon and fled over a fence to make his getaway, discarding his blood-stained hat and jacket. The knife has not been found.