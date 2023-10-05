Woman arrested in Gosport on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply
Police officers have arrested a woman on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply following a suspected drug deal.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Patrolling officers in the Gosport area dealt with a suspected drug deal in South Street.
Two people were stop searched at the scene of the incident and a 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
She remains in custody.