Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a child found in a Hampshire pond

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a child who was found unresponsive in a Hampshire pond.
By Kelly Brown
Published 11th Sep 2023, 21:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 21:38 BST
Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, September 10 to a report of a two-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road in the village of Kingsley near Bordon. She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died this afternoon (Monday, September 11). Her family are being supported by officers.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond, prior to the incident. Officers will be in the area so please feel free to approach them if you have any concerns or information.”

A woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She is currently in police custody. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting number 44230369036.Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or you can submit information through our online portal by going to Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) Op Brathay