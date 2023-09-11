Watch more videos on Shots!

Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, September 10 to a report of a two-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road in the village of Kingsley near Bordon. She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died this afternoon (Monday, September 11). Her family are being supported by officers.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond, prior to the incident. Officers will be in the area so please feel free to approach them if you have any concerns or information.”

