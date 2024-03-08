Woman assaulted in Andover Road in Winchester following argument with partner - police appeal for information
The police are appealing for information in relation to an incident that happened yesterday morning (Thursday, March 7) in Winchester. At some time between 8:20am and 8:30am a man and woman were walking along Andover Road near Winton Close with their baby.
An argument took place between the couple and the 29-year-old woman was assaulted.
The police are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to them. Did you see what happened? Do you live in the area and have CCTV at your address which may have caught footage of the incident? Or perhaps you were driving past and have a dash-cam fitted to your vehicle?
A 38-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on bail until June 7.