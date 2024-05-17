Woman attacked by dog in Swanwick cafe when it suddenly jumped at her
A woman in her 20s received minor injuries at the Boathouse Café in Swanwick Marina when a customer lost control of their dog and it jumped at her around 3.45pm on April 24. The owner of the dog left the café shortly after.
Police are investigating the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “We have been conducting enquiries to establish what happened and are now looking to speak with the two women in this CCTV image, who were in the area at the time and may be able to provide us with more information.
“If you recognise these women, witnessed the incident, or have any information that could help us, please call 101 or report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below, quoting incident number 44240171897.”
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website.