Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was attacked by a dog in a cafe when it suddenly jumped at her.

Police think these women could help their investigation. Pic: Hants police

A woman in her 20s received minor injuries at the Boathouse Café in Swanwick Marina when a customer lost control of their dog and it jumped at her around 3.45pm on April 24. The owner of the dog left the café shortly after.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “We have been conducting enquiries to establish what happened and are now looking to speak with the two women in this CCTV image, who were in the area at the time and may be able to provide us with more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you recognise these women, witnessed the incident, or have any information that could help us, please call 101 or report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below, quoting incident number 44240171897.”