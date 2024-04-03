North Face: Woman named and charged after designer Diablo jackets stolen from Cotswold Outdoor in Hedge End
Anna Marie Cooper, 33, of Ashby Road, Totton, is due in court this summer following a theft at Cotswold Outdoor in Hedge End.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received a report of North Face Diablo jackets being taken from the shop in Lower Northam Road on February 12. Cooper was arrested this month.
“Anna Marie Cooper, of Ashby Road, was arrested in Calmore Road shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, March 27,” police added.
“Cooper, who appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 29, has been remanded on conditional bail, to next appear at the same court on Monday, August 12.”