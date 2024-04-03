Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anna Marie Cooper, 33, of Ashby Road, Totton, is due in court this summer following a theft at Cotswold Outdoor in Hedge End.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received a report of North Face Diablo jackets being taken from the shop in Lower Northam Road on February 12. Cooper was arrested this month.

“Anna Marie Cooper, of Ashby Road, was arrested in Calmore Road shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, March 27,” police added.