Woman charged with burglary, fraud and beating by police after Portsmouth house belonging to pensioner raided

Police investigating a break-in at a Portsmouth house belonging to an OAP have charged a city woman with burglary.

By Tom Morton
Published 19th May 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:56 BST

Charlee Louise Frost, 35, of Kingston Road, has been charged with burglary, fraud by false representation, and assault by beating.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court this morning.

A Portsmouth woman will appear in court charged with burgling the home of a pensioner in her 80sA Portsmouth woman will appear in court charged with burgling the home of a pensioner in her 80s
The alleged burglary, which was investigated by the police’s specialist burglary team Operation Hawk, took place on Wednesday morning, when a woman in her 80s was distracted and a purse stolen from her bedroom.