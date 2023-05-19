Woman charged with burglary, fraud and beating by police after Portsmouth house belonging to pensioner raided
Police investigating a break-in at a Portsmouth house belonging to an OAP have charged a city woman with burglary.
Charlee Louise Frost, 35, of Kingston Road, has been charged with burglary, fraud by false representation, and assault by beating.
She was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court this morning.
The alleged burglary, which was investigated by the police’s specialist burglary team Operation Hawk, took place on Wednesday morning, when a woman in her 80s was distracted and a purse stolen from her bedroom.