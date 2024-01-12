A woman cried for help when was grabbed by an unknown man in a city street in an attempted kidnapping incident before he was chased off.

Police said a woman in her 20s was grabbed by the arm by a man unknown to her on Twyford Avenue, close to Twyford News, on Monday January 8 around 6pm. She called for help and a man and a woman nearby chased the man away. He got into a car and drove off in the direction of the Mountbatten Centre. The woman was not injured.

A police spokesperson said: “As part of our enquiries into this incident we have arrested a 30-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted kidnap. He has been released from police custody on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to continue.

“Officers investigating this incident are now appealing for any witnesses to please come forward and speak to police, specifically the man and the woman who assisted the victim at the time of the incident. Were you in the Twyford Avenue area between 5.40pm and 6.10pm? Did you see what happened or any suspicious activity? Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and have dash cam footage that may assist our investigation?

Twyford News in Twyford Avenue