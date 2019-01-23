Woman dies after being hit by police car responding to 999 call - national 

A WOMAN has died after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene last night.

Investigators at work in Forest Road, east London, where a 21-year-old woman has died after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call. Picture: Carla Johnson/PA Wire

The Metropolitan Police said the collision with the marked police car happened in Forest Road, east London, on Tuesday night.

The car had been responding to a call about a man threatening members of the public in Walthamstow. The Met confirmed the man had left the premises before they arrived.

A police spokesman said the car stopped at the scene and the officers tried to help the woman before medics arrived. But she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to trace her next of kin, who are believed to be outside the UK.

The Met's internal Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, as has the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog.

Images and video posted to social media a little after midnight show at least five police cars and two ambulances near the pedestrian crossing by Waltham Forest Council.

Officers can be seen performing CPR in one video, before being joined by paramedics in later footage. A third video shows officers holding a blanket to shield the scene from public view.