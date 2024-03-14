Man stabbed and rushed to hospital with woman charged and scheduled for Portsmouth court appearance
A woman has been charged and is due to appear in court in Portsmouth after a man was stabbed.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jane Carman, 56, of Cory Close, Chichester, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident last week. She will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 5 for a plea hearing.
Sussex Police officers were called to a disturbance at an address in Cory Close at 12.20am on March 7. The force said a 58-year-old man was discovered with a stab wound.
He was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is currently stable.
Carman was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm.