Man stabbed and rushed to hospital with woman charged and scheduled for Portsmouth court appearance

A woman has been charged and is due to appear in court in Portsmouth after a man was stabbed.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Mar 2024, 12:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jane Carman, 56, of Cory Close, Chichester, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident last week. She will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 5 for a plea hearing.

Jane Carman, 56, of Cory Close, Chichester, will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court after a man was stabbed. She has been charged with grievous bodily harm. Picture: Chris MoorhouseJane Carman, 56, of Cory Close, Chichester, will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court after a man was stabbed. She has been charged with grievous bodily harm. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Jane Carman, 56, of Cory Close, Chichester, will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court after a man was stabbed. She has been charged with grievous bodily harm. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sussex Police officers were called to a disturbance at an address in Cory Close at 12.20am on March 7. The force said a 58-year-old man was discovered with a stab wound.

He was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is currently stable.

Carman was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

Related topics:HospitalChichesterSussex Police