Woman found dead in Southsea flat following 'sudden death' with man arrested by police
A WOMAN has been found dead in a flat in Southsea following a ‘sudden death’.
Police discovered the body at an address in Haslemere Road on Thursday evening. A 44-year-old woman was found dead.
Officers do not currently know the cause of the woman’s death and are investigating what happened. A man from Southsea, 51, has been arrested.
A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called to a flat on Haslemere Road in Southsea at 11:45pm on Thursday, January 13, 2023, following the sudden death of a 44-year-old woman.
‘The cause of the woman’s death is not known at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.
‘A 51 year-old man from Southsea has been arrested as part of our enquiries. He remains in custody at this time.’
Anyone with information about what happened is advised to contact the police on 101, quoting 44230015911.