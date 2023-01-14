Police discovered the body at an address in Haslemere Road on Thursday evening. A 44-year-old woman was found dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers do not currently know the cause of the woman’s death and are investigating what happened. A man from Southsea, 51, has been arrested.

A woman was found dead in a flat in Haslemere Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called to a flat on Haslemere Road in Southsea at 11:45pm on Thursday, January 13, 2023, following the sudden death of a 44-year-old woman.

‘The cause of the woman’s death is not known at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A 51 year-old man from Southsea has been arrested as part of our enquiries. He remains in custody at this time.’