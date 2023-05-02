The police were called at 1.15pm on May 1 to a report that a 20-year-old woman had been assaulted by a man in an area of woodland near Chase Road.

It was reported that the man stole the woman’s phone, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground.

Officers attended and they have arrested a 23-year-old man from Lindford on suspicion of intentional strangulation, common assault, making threats to kill and theft. He remains in custody.

