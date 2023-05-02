News you can trust since 1877
Woman grabbed by the throat and pushed to the ground in assault in Hampshire

A man has been arrested following an assault in which a woman was grabbed by her throat and pushed to the ground.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:51 BST

The police were called at 1.15pm on May 1 to a report that a 20-year-old woman had been assaulted by a man in an area of woodland near Chase Road.

It was reported that the man stole the woman’s phone, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground.

Officers attended and they have arrested a 23-year-old man from Lindford on suspicion of intentional strangulation, common assault, making threats to kill and theft. He remains in custody.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by the throat and pushed to the ground in Bordon attack.Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by the throat and pushed to the ground in Bordon attack.
Following initial investigations the police are now asking for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact them and they would particularly like to speak to another man who helped the woman up after she had been pushed.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting reference 44230170283.