Woman grabbed by the throat and pushed to the ground in assault in Hampshire
A man has been arrested following an assault in which a woman was grabbed by her throat and pushed to the ground.
The police were called at 1.15pm on May 1 to a report that a 20-year-old woman had been assaulted by a man in an area of woodland near Chase Road.
It was reported that the man stole the woman’s phone, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground.
Officers attended and they have arrested a 23-year-old man from Lindford on suspicion of intentional strangulation, common assault, making threats to kill and theft. He remains in custody.
Following initial investigations the police are now asking for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact them and they would particularly like to speak to another man who helped the woman up after she had been pushed.