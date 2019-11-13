Woman has Apple watch stolen by gang of boys at Portsmouth bus stop - after trying to stop them harassing someone else

A woman had her gold-framed Apple watch stolen during a robbery at a bus stop.

The victim was assaulted after she intervened when she saw a group of six to eight boys harassing a member of the public in Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth, on Monday night.

The robbery happened in Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Maps

She was attacked at the bus stop just after 8pm and the gold-framed Apple Watch with a pink wrist strap she was wearing was stolen.

READ MORE: Portsmouth teenagers arrested for manslaughter after death of Southsea pensioner

The group of boys were about 13 years old, white, between 5ft 4in and 5ft 8in and wearing dark jackets.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a group of boys on Edinburgh Road around that time.

READ MORE: Teenagers from Hayling Island arrested after mopeds ridden 'erratically' - and test positive for cannabis

Hampshire Constabulary say that they are keen to hear from the member of the public who was being harassed by the youths prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44190405778. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.