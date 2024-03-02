News you can trust since 1877
Woman hit by car outside Gypsy Queen pub in Gosport sustaining injuries to legs - appeal launched

An appeal has been launched after a woman was hit by a car in Gosport only to receive verbal abuse from the driver following the incident.
Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 09:39 GMT
At approximately 6:30pm on Friday, February 16, a woman was struck by a vehicle causing injuries to her legs. The incident happened on Gordon Road, just outside the Gypsy Queen public house, in Gosport.

The male driver of the vehicle stopped and spoke to the female and swore at her, but did not exchange details and then continued driving. The female sustained injuries to her legs, which she attended hospital for, in order to receive treatment.

If you witnessed this incident or have footage of it on a dash cam please email [email protected] using 44240070695 as a reference.

