Woman hit by car outside Gypsy Queen pub in Gosport sustaining injuries to legs - appeal launched
An appeal has been launched after a woman was hit by a car in Gosport only to receive verbal abuse from the driver following the incident.
At approximately 6:30pm on Friday, February 16, a woman was struck by a vehicle causing injuries to her legs. The incident happened on Gordon Road, just outside the Gypsy Queen public house, in Gosport.
The male driver of the vehicle stopped and spoke to the female and swore at her, but did not exchange details and then continued driving. The female sustained injuries to her legs, which she attended hospital for, in order to receive treatment.