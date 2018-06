Have your say

A WOMAN who found a bike is hoping to track down its owner.

The bicycle was found hidden in Horndean on June 16.

The red and black Cervelo bike has been reported to the police who have a frame number which will used to ensure it is given to the rightful owner.

Anyone who recognises it should call police on 101 or email the woman who found it at aglanvillehearson@gmail.com.