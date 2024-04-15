Woman in 20s sexually assaulted in Southampton by man who became aggressive when she called for help
The police are appealing for witnesses or any footage after a woman was sexually assaulted in Burgess Road, Southampton, on Friday night (April 12).
The incident occurred in the stretch of road between the junction for Tulip Road and the Burger King restaurant between 8pm and 8:20pm. As the woman, in her 20s, was walking, she was approached from behind by a man not known to her, who inappropriately touched her.
He was then reported to have become aggressive towards her when she tried to call for help. Officers are investigating the incident, and they are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have any dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area that night.
The man is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, around 6ft 2ins tall, white, of slim build, with short blond hair. He was seen wearing a black coat, white t-shirt, denim jeans and white shoes. This was the only incident of this nature that was reported to the police that evening.
Anyone with information or footage which could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police by calling 101 or by going to the police website, quoting the reference 44240153866. Click here for more information.