Now police want to track down the man in the picture following the incident at the Locks Heath Centre in Centre Way, at around midday on Saturday.

The force reported the pensioner had been shopping in Waitrose when she noticed an unknown man who seemed to be following her. ‘She has then gone to the car park and noticed the same man nearby. The victim has then returned her trolley and got back to her car to find her handbag had been stolen from the boot,’ a police statement said.

Police want to speak to this man. Picture Hants police

‘Her bank cards were later used to withdraw cash and make an online payment, although thankfully this money has been recovered by her bank.’

Police have now launched an appeal to find the man pictured.

‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for help in identifying this man,’ the statement continued.

‘Do you know who he is? Perhaps you remember seeing him on the day? Or maybe you even witnessed the theft?’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230104430. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

