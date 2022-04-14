Kaya Evans, 28, of no fixed abode, was jailed for more than four months after admitting to nine counts of theft and one count of criminal damage.

She stole about £288 worth of household goods, meat and alcohol from the One Stop on Middle Park Way in Havant, £90 worth of clothing from the Next store in Hedge End and £84 worth of meat and alcohol from the One Stop on Botley Drive.

She also damaged a door upon trying to gain entry to the One Stop at Middle Park Way.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Eight of the charges relate to incidents at the One Stop on Middle Park Way in Havant between January 8 and January 26.

The other charges are in connection with an incident at the Next store at Hedge End on November 7 2021 and shoplifting at the One Stop on Botley Drive in Havant on January 22 2022.

PC Emma Warner from the Havant Neighbourhoods Policing Team said: ‘Evans has been causing misery to local businesses and the local community for some time now and we hope that this sentence demonstrates that we will take shoplifting seriously.

‘I also hope that this result today sends a clear message to any shoplifters out there: continue to steal and you will also end up in court.

‘We will continue to work hard to make Havant a safe place for residents and ask that the public continue to report instances of shoplifting, as well as other crimes such as anti-social behaviour, as all reports help us build a stronger case.’