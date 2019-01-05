Woman killed after being hit by car on major Hampshire road

Have your say

A 26-year-old woman has been killed after being hit by a car in Southampton.

Police said the collision happened at about 1.40am this morning in The Avenue.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, a white Ford Fiesta, was being driven by a man in his twenties.

Police would like to talk to anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage.

A spokesperson said: ‘We would also appeal to anyone who may have seen the woman immediately prior to the collision in The Avenue.’

If you can help police call 101 quoting reference number 44190005121.