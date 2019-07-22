Woman left 'distressed' after being followed and assaulted by men on bikes in Portsmouth

Have your say

A WOMAN was left in a ‘distressed state’ after being assaulted by two men on bikes who had followed her in the early hours of the morning.

The victim was walking along Crasswell Street, Paradise Street and Lake Road at around 1.30am on Sunday.

Two men riding bicycles followed her before they surrounded her and assaulted her.

She was left in a a distressed state and with bruising to her arm following the attack.

A police spokesman said: ‘The main offender is described as aged between 19 to 20-years-old, black skin, about 5ft 8ins tall, short hair in an afro style, skinny build, wearing blue ripped jeans, a black jacket or jumper with white trainers.

‘Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what happened.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Staff Investigator Johnston on 101 quoting crime reference number 44190254628.’