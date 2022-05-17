But the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, has revealed people remain ‘scared’ of unruly youths loitering in Purbrook Chase Precinct in Widley.

The woman said she was regularly plagued after being called a prostitute, paedophile and racist, among a tirade of aggressive taunts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purbrook Chase Precinct in Widley. Pic Google

Police were regularly called out before moving on teenagers who would then return, the woman said.

Hampshire police said it was aware of the trouble and made the trouble hotspot a ‘priority’ location to patrol - reducing problems.

And the victim has also praised The News for highlighting her plight and helping to improve the situation.

She said: ‘I am grateful (for the police action). I think it calmed it all down as they saw I was not playing anymore. I am so grateful for the article - they have not been back.

‘The lies they put out are so false. People are scared as there are so many when they are here.

‘It's not nice to be their target.’

The local has also warned any perpetrators she has video footage if she is rounded on again. ‘Half of me wants to take them to court if they come back. I have so much footage,’ she said.

The woman, describing the abuse, previously said: ‘I have a bunch of boys outside most evenings calling me all the names under the sun like I am a prostitute and a paedophile.

‘I have a video of when I interacted with them and asked them to go away which I recorded for the police. I have been feeling suicidal.

‘I have been trying to get the parents to call off their kids but they are not helping and tell me to deal with it and act as if it is all my fault. I am at my wit's end.’

SEE ALSO: Man found not guilty of murder

A police spokeswoman said earlier this month: ‘We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour in the area and have increased patrols as a result, which seems to have had an impact on reports so far.

‘This area is a priority for the local team and we will be continuing proactive patrols there.’