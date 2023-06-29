Woman punched in face and had hair pulled in Southampton assault
A woman in her 20’s was punched in the face in an assault in Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST
An appeal has been launched to speak to a woman in connection with an assault that happened on May 7 in Oxford Street, Southampton.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that a woman in her 20s was punched in the face and had her hair pulled by another woman in Oxford Street, in the early hours of 7 May this year.
‘If you recognise the woman pictured, or know who she is, please contact police on 101, quoting 44230178858. You can also submit information to us online.’