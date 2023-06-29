News you can trust since 1877
Woman punched in face and had hair pulled in Southampton assault

A woman in her 20’s was punched in the face in an assault in Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:54 BST

An appeal has been launched to speak to a woman in connection with an assault that happened on May 7 in Oxford Street, Southampton.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that a woman in her 20s was punched in the face and had her hair pulled by another woman in Oxford Street, in the early hours of 7 May this year.

‘If you recognise the woman pictured, or know who she is, please contact police on 101, quoting 44230178858. You can also submit information to us online.

The police are looking to speak to this woman in connection with an assault in Southampton.The police are looking to speak to this woman in connection with an assault in Southampton.
For more information about how to report information online, click the link.