An appeal has been launched to speak to a woman in connection with an assault that happened on May 7 in Oxford Street, Southampton.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that a woman in her 20s was punched in the face and had her hair pulled by another woman in Oxford Street, in the early hours of 7 May this year.

‘If you recognise the woman pictured, or know who she is, please contact police on 101, quoting 44230178858. You can also submit information to us online.’