Woman remanded in custody after being charged with arson with intent to endanger life
A WOMAN has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following an incident in Southampton.
By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:45 pm
Zandra Crews, 48, of The Polygon, Southampton, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.
On Wednesday at around 1am police were called to a block of flats in The Polygon, Southampton, following a report of a fire on the communal stairs.
Read More
Read MoreSussex police officer from Lee-on-the-Solent took his own life after being strug...
Crews was further remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on April 22.