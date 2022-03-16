Woman remanded in custody after being charged with arson with intent to endanger life

Zandra Crews, 48, of The Polygon, Southampton, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

On Wednesday at around 1am police were called to a block of flats in The Polygon, Southampton, following a report of a fire on the communal stairs.

Crews was further remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on April 22.

