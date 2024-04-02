Woman sentenced for shoplifting alcohol from Sainsbury's
Whitney Hunt, of Winston Close, Southampton, pleaded guilty to the theft of alcohol, which occurred at Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End, on Friday 24 November. She was handed a three-month curfew order, with electronic monitoring, and was also ordered to pay £128 in compensation at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.
Speaking following another recent sentencing for shoplifting, Dedicated Neighbourhood Officer and Local Bobby, PC Simon Peacock, made clear that shoplifting will not be tolerated from local shops and businesses. He said: "If we receive a report of theft from a store, we will do all we can to bring that offender to justice.
"As well as imprisonment, other punishments, as in this case, can also be handed down to an offender in a bid to prevent them from reoffending, thus protecting people and their businesses going forward.
"If you are a shop owner, and you experience any thefts from your store, please ensure you report these to us at the earliest opportunity. We can only look to take action against an offender if we are made aware of an incident.
"You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."