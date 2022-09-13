The victim, in her 30s, was attacked on Sunday evening at 11.50pm.

She reported to police she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man on the pathway next to Cumberland House Natural History Museum.

The woman was attacked by a stranger near Canoe Lake in Southsea, Pictured: View from Canoe Lake on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers, and Hampshire police have launched an investigation.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking the public for assistance.

‘We have a limited description of the man involved at the current time, however he is described as being aged in his 50s or 60s.

‘We appreciate that this took place late at night, however we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or driving through the area around the time specified and may have seen or heard something.’