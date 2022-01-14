The incident was reported to have happened near the Guildhall Square Cenotaph on New Year’s Day – and now police have released a picture of a man to whom they want to speak.

Sometime between 3am and 4.20am, an 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a male stranger.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was sexually assaulted in the Guildhall Square area of Portsmouth in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry as part of our investigation into this incident and now have this image of a man we would like to speak to, seen in the area at the time, in connection with this incident.

‘He is described as approximately 20-years-old, 5ft 10in tall, with brown mid length hair, and wearing a white Nike jumper and blue DSquared jeans.

‘Do you recognise him or know who he is?

‘Were you in the area at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath?

‘We believe a group of people assisted the victim after the incident, was this you?

‘We believe there may have been a number of people in the area at the time following New Year’s Eve celebrations and would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our enquiries into this investigation, no matter how small it may seem.

‘We understand that incidents of this nature can be concerning, however we’d like to reassure our residents that a thorough investigation is underway and we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time.’

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting the reference number 44220000434.

People can also go online and submit information via a form here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron