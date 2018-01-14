Woman spared jail for assaulting police

Have your say

A WOMAN who assaulted a police officer has been spared prison.

Lesley Gale, 42, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, had earlier admitted assaulting a PC on November 30, 2016.

A community order imposed for this was revoked and replaced with a four-month jail term suspended for a year. She must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Portsmouth magistrates also sentenced Gale for failing to turn up to court and shoplifting.

She received four months for the failure to attend and two months for theft, all to run alongside together.