News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Woman suffers burns to legs on New Year's Day following firework incident in Gosport - police launch appeal

A woman in her 20s has suffered burns to her legs after a firework exploded in front of her whilst she was walking her dog.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:18 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 12:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The police are appealing for anyone with information following an incident involving a firework on New Year’s Day which resulted in a woman sustaining burns to her legs.

At around half past midnight on January 1, 2024, a couple were walking their dog on Hoylake Close when a firework, which had travelled along a patch of grass and across the pavement, exploded in front of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the victims, a woman in her 20s, reported suffering burns to her legs as a result, however these are not deemed serious.

Most Popular
The police are appealing for information following a firework incident in Gosport which resulted in a woman in her 20s sustaining burns to her legs.The police are appealing for information following a firework incident in Gosport which resulted in a woman in her 20s sustaining burns to her legs.
The police are appealing for information following a firework incident in Gosport which resulted in a woman in her 20s sustaining burns to her legs.

After the incident, four people were seen to run from the area – described as two men and two women aged in their 20s.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting 44240000045. Alternatively, you can also submit information to the police online. Click here for more information. You can also contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.