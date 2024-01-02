A woman in her 20s has suffered burns to her legs after a firework exploded in front of her whilst she was walking her dog.

At around half past midnight on January 1, 2024, a couple were walking their dog on Hoylake Close when a firework, which had travelled along a patch of grass and across the pavement, exploded in front of them.

One of the victims, a woman in her 20s, reported suffering burns to her legs as a result, however these are not deemed serious.

After the incident, four people were seen to run from the area – described as two men and two women aged in their 20s.