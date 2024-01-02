Woman suffers burns to legs on New Year's Day following firework incident in Gosport - police launch appeal
The police are appealing for anyone with information following an incident involving a firework on New Year’s Day which resulted in a woman sustaining burns to her legs.
At around half past midnight on January 1, 2024, a couple were walking their dog on Hoylake Close when a firework, which had travelled along a patch of grass and across the pavement, exploded in front of them.
One of the victims, a woman in her 20s, reported suffering burns to her legs as a result, however these are not deemed serious.
After the incident, four people were seen to run from the area – described as two men and two women aged in their 20s.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting 44240000045. Alternatively, you can also submit information to the police online. Click here for more information. You can also contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.